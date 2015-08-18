Everything you need to know about Metal Hammer 274

It’s here, it’s finally here! The brand new issue of Metal Hammer with Book Of Souls Collectors’ Edition lenticular cover with NEVER-BEFORE SEEN Eddie art! Don’t know what that means? It’s basically magic. Eddie moves before your very eyes with his beating heart dripping blood all over the shop… it’s amazing.

We can’t do it justice on the internet so you’ll have to go and pick up a copy here to see it for yourself.

But it’s not just the cover that you’re going to love, we have WORLD EXCLUSIVE interviews with every member of Iron Maiden! Yep, we’ve got Bruce, Steve, Adrian, Dave, Janick and Nicko talking about the incredible new double album spectacular Book Of Souls!

Plus, for the first time ever, Bruce Dickinson opens up about his cancer scare, how he’s doing now and what the future holds for metal’s most loved band.

We also speak to the archaeologist behind the Book Of Souls artwork, the director behind the Speed Of Light video, and tell the tale of the real-life airship that inspired Empire Of The Clouds.

We also catch up with David and Dan from Disturbed to talk about their surprise new album and return from hiatus. And is Draiman a new man since becoming a father and quitting Twitter?

We celebrate 20 years of NOLA with Phil Anselmo, Pepper Keenan and Jimmy Bower to talk about the sounds of New Orleans’ sludgy swamps and how they brought the groove back to heavy metal.

Basick Records has hit its tenth anniversary so we’re giving away a very special, limited-edition CD full of cutting-edge music and we look back at the history of tech-heads’ favourite label.

Atreyu are back from the dead so we catch up with frontman Alex to find out what happened over the past four years, what’s changed between the brotherhood and why they’re hungry for more success.

Painted-up power metallers Powerwolf are a big deal in mainland Europe and the pack are slowly making their howls heard in the UK. This is why you need to heed their call…

There’s all that plus Kadavar, Crossfaith, Ahab, Creeper, Warped Tour, Black Queen and more!

Read Metal Hammer the way you want. Instantly read the articles from issue 274 of Metal Hammer and dive into the back issues right now on TeamRock+. Experience the interactive digital edition for your iPhone and iPad or Android device.

Get a copy of Metal Hammer 274 delivered to your door here.