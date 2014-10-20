Doro: Scandi metal is new NWOBHM

Doro Pesch says the current Scandinavian metal scene reminds her of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal that roared out of the UK more than 30 years ago.

Last month, Doro hosted a heavy metal awards show in Berlin, where Scandinavian acts dominated the podium.

She tells Backstage Axxess: “There was a lot of Scandinavian bands. At the moment, I think the Scandinavian metal scene is what it was in the 80s, the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. It’s huge and they’re really good bands.”

Scandinavian outfits Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Beastmilk and Insomnium were honoured alongside In Flames guitarist Bjorn Gelotte – accounting for almost half of the awards presented on the night.

This spring, Pesch reissued her 2012 album Raise Your Fist to mark the 30th anniversary of her first show. She is currently touring North America.