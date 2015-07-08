Doro confirms Strong & Proud Euro tour

Doro Pesch has announced a 19-date European winter tour which kicks off with three UK shows.
The German metal icon’s Strong & Proud trek stars in Norwich on November 20, with support from Archer.
Doro says: “These guys are really good. Archer already proved their qualities as support on our spring US tour and I’m looking forward to presenting them to my German and European fans.”
She adds: “In my career, I’ve benefitted enormously from tours with Judas Priest and Dio. Young bands need these experiences. That’s why I’m very keen on taking Archer with me.”
Doro reported in March that she’s well into the writing process for the follow-up to 2012’s Raise Your Fist.
DORO STRONG & PROUD EUROPEAN TOUR
Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 21: Buckley Tivoli, UK
Nov 22: London Garage, UK
Nov 27: Fulda Kreuz, Germany
Nov 28: Leipzig Brann Winterfest, Germany
Nov 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Dec 01: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit, Germany
Dec 02: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Dec 04: Herford X, Germany
Dec 05: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany
Dec 06: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Dec 11: Saarburg Stadthalle, Germany
Dec 12: Ludenscheid Schutzenhalle, Germany
Dec 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Dec 15 Vienna Szene, Austria
Dec 16: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Dec 18: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
Dec 19: Nurnberg Lowensaal, Germany