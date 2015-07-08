Doro confirms Strong & Proud Euro tour

Doro Pesch has announced a 19-date European winter tour which kicks off with three UK shows.

The German metal icon’s Strong & Proud trek stars in Norwich on November 20, with support from Archer.

Doro says: “These guys are really good. Archer already proved their qualities as support on our spring US tour and I’m looking forward to presenting them to my German and European fans.”

She adds: “In my career, I’ve benefitted enormously from tours with Judas Priest and Dio. Young bands need these experiences. That’s why I’m very keen on taking Archer with me.”

Doro reported in March that she’s well into the writing process for the follow-up to 2012’s Raise Your Fist.

DORO STRONG & PROUD EUROPEAN TOUR

Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 21: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Nov 22: London Garage, UK

Nov 27: Fulda Kreuz, Germany

Nov 28: Leipzig Brann Winterfest, Germany

Nov 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Dec 01: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit, Germany

Dec 02: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Dec 04: Herford X, Germany

Dec 05: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany

Dec 06: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Dec 11: Saarburg Stadthalle, Germany

Dec 12: Ludenscheid Schutzenhalle, Germany

Dec 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Dec 15 Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 16: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Dec 18: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Dec 19: Nurnberg Lowensaal, Germany

