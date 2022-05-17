Doom punks Witch Fever announce new album Congregation, unleash hell-raising title track

Manchester doom punks Witch Fever have returned with a brand new single, Congregation, the title track of their newly announced forthcoming debut album, which is scheduled to arrive on October 21 via Sony's Music For Nations.

Alongside the new single, the quartet have shared an accompanying "ceremonial" video that captures Witch Fever at their best; unapologetic, snarling and garbed in empowered high-fashion fetish wear that looks as gnarly as it sounds. Meanwhile, a slicing backbone of trudging, mountainous riffs, walloping percussion and lyrics that pull apart patriarchal religious teachings plays through, as the band stand tall in a curtained room surrounded by ritual tools and candles.

From the forthcoming record, the band have previously released the unholy riff-heavy Blessed Be Thy.

Pre-order Witch Fever's Congregation now and listen to the title-track below:

Witch Fever are comprised of vocalist Amy Walpole, bassist/backing vocalist Alex Thompson, guitarist Alisha Yarwood and drummer Annabelle Joyce.

“This is Alisha’s personal fave! It marks a new step in our development as songwriters as it’s something different from what we’ve done before" explains Walpole. "We allowed ourselves to experiment with space and dynamics and we love it!”

Speaking of the new album, that was produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle, Walpole says: "As our first album we’re really excited to just get it out there. We feel that it’s a step above what we’ve done before as we had a chance to experiment with sound and structure.

"It was our first opportunity to explore writing a body of work which was challenging but has been so rewarding!”

She continues, “It pushed our creative process because we also had to think about the songs sitting side by side on an album! We tried to break out of what makes a typical ‘witch fever’ song whilst still being true to what makes our sound what it is.”

As well as a number of festival dates in the summer, Witch Fever will also be setting off on UK tour in support of Surfbot. Firstly though, they'll be playing as special guests for My Chemical Romance at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on May 19.

Congregation tracklist:

01. Blessed Be Thy

02. Beauty and Grace

03. At The Core

04. Congregation

05. Deadlights

06. Market

07. I Saw You Dancing

08. Snare

09. Bloom

10. Sour

11. Bloodlust

12. Slow Burn

13. 12

(Image credit: Sony's Music For Nations)

May 19: Milton Keynes Stadium MK w/ My Chemical Romance

May 23: Brighton Green Door Store w/ Surfbort

May 24: Bristol Strange Brew w/ Surfbort

May 25: Manchester Soup Kitchen w/ Surfbort

May 26: Glasgow King Tuts w/ Surfbort

May 29: Elsewhere, Margate w/ Surfbort

Jun 24: Manchester Outbreak Festival

Jul 07: 2000Trees

Aug 26: Reading Festival

Aug 27: Leeds Festival