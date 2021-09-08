Witch Fever soak themselves in blood for menacing new single In Birth

Manchester quartet Witch Fever have shared their new single In Birth. The track is taken from their forthcoming EP Reincarnate, scheduled for release on October 29.

Following the recently-released singles In The Resurrect and title-track Reincarnate, In Birth explores singer Amy's experiences growing up in a Charismatic Christian church, where patriarchal structures and predatory behaviour was the omnipresent foundations of its teaching.

Harbouring a menacing, chugging guitar riff alongside unapologetic lyrics like 'But get out of my cunt, I’ll fucking eat you alive / tear your bones head to toe just to see what’s inside', In Birth is a seething, anarchic rager that is ready to scorch the eardrums of listeners everywhere.

Accompanied by a video set inside a make-shift place of worship, the video switches between footage of the band performing inside the building – with Amy taking centre-stage while spitting lines venomously from a podium – and from inside a red ominous room. There's also ample fake blood, particularly during the end where Amy is consumed by the liquid in similar vein to the hellish soaking in Stephen King's Carrie.

Speaking about the new single, Amy explains: "In Birth has been kicking around for a little while now, so it’s nice to finally exorcise it into the world. Whilst the theme of a lot of our songs is reclamation, empowerment and catharsis, it’s definitely far more vulnerable.

"It felt right to juxtapose this with big chuggy riffs and noisy, cymbal heavy drums. The power that Alisha, Alex and Annabelle create on this track accompanies the anger in my lyrics perfectly.



"We created and directed the video with Sam O’Leary and it’s a tongue in cheek way of presenting the narrative. We wanted something camp and fun, but still powerful and angry. Plus, everything's better with a bucket of fake blood!”

Pre-order Reincarnate now. In the meantime, watch the video for In Birth below.



