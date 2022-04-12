Listen to doom punks Witch Fever's new single Blessed Be Thy, an unholy racket to crush holier-than-thou bigots

Witch Fever have dropped the antagonistic new single, Blessed Be Thy, via Music For Nations, alongside an accompanying 'Scuzz style' music video.

Produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle, Blessed Be Thy is anchored by a drop-tuned, rumbling riff and vicious vocals that call upon the band's well-trusted lyrical subject matter of religious oppression.

Vocalist Amy Walpole sounds particularly venomous as she spits the lines, “Blessed be thy shame / It makes us remember truth / A slow decline, the cursed divine / A place to hang your youth”.

Speaking of the track, which features walls of crunching bass, gritty riffs and thunder-storming percussion, bassist Alex Thompson simply says, “it just goes heavy".

“It was literally the last song we wrote before we went into the studio," she adds, "but [it] came together really quickly. I think it still has an essence of some of our older material, so it’s a good way to bridge the gap.”

Witch Fever joined forces with long time collaborator Sam O’Leary, Sony’s 4th Floor Creative team, and stylist Matt King (Brooke Candy, Shygirl, Bimini), to create a trippy video reminiscent of those on music channels such as Scuzz in the early noughties.

As the frame transitions from peep-hole to peep-hole, in similar vein to The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army video, the band grow more and more hostile, eventually wrecking their surroundings and ripping down the walls.

Check it out below:

(Image credit: Music For Nations)

Apr 13: Gigwise Show at Night & Day

Apr 15: Manchester Punk Festival SOLD OUT

Apr 16: Liverpool Futurama Festival



May 01: Brighton Bad Pond Festival

May 11-14: Brighton The Great Escape

May 23: Brighton Green Door Store

May 24: Bristol Strange Brew

May 25: Manchester Soup Kitchen

May 26: Glasgow King Tuts

May 29: Margate Elsewhere



Jun 24: Manchester Outbreak Festival

Jul 07: 2000Trees



Aug 26 :Reading Festival

Aug 27: Leeds Festival