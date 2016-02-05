Donovan confirms 70th birthday 'Beat Cafe' party

Donovan will celebrate his 70th birthday with a show at The London Palladium on May 6.

The 60s star says he’ll treat fans to a best-of set featuring the likes of Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, Hurdy Gurdy Man and Jennifer Juniper.

The show will see him perform on a stage set up in the mould of a ‘Beat Cafe’ with his band, bassist Danny Thompson, pianist John Cameron and drummer Gavin Harrison.

Donovan says: “With no hint of modesty, my muse Linda, Gypsy Dave and I succeeded in our mission back in 1963 to invade popular culture with The Bohemian Manifesto, and not only change the charts but enter the private creative lives of the most creative artists of pop.

“The Beatles, Stones and everyone in-between, we showed you how to break all the musical rules and enter your inner space. Sure we suffered for it. First to be busted and ridiculed, but hey, we three are invincible.

“Come to my 70th birthday in the Beat Cafe at The Palladium and experience why I can say all these outrageous statements and hear why they are true.”

Tickets for the show – which also marks Donovan’s 50th year in show business – are on sale now.

