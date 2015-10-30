Trending

Live: Donovan

The Swinging 60s star shows he can still enchant on this solo tour.

Celebrating 50 years in the business, Donovan is aided only by his acoustic and harmonica. With 60s game-changers Catch The Wind and Colours, he set the tone for an enchanting evening.

Sitting cross-legged on a sheepskin rug, the boy from Maryhill, Glasgow can spin a yarn. He regales us with tales of post-war tenement life and a childhood spent absorbing poetry and folk songs. When summoning one of his turns from that time, he asks us to imagine him as a “fourteen-year-old lassie” before a haunting rendition of the traditional ballad The Trees They Do Grow High. Former Waterboy Anthony Thistlethwaite then adds moody sax on Lalena.

It wouldn’t be a Donovan gig without reference to his time as Beatle peer, joining them for a spot of transcendental meditation in India. It was there he wrote *Hurdy Gurdy Man *with George Harrison. The influential finger-picking which he taught the Fabs remains flawless on the likes of Jennifer Juniper.

Beyond the popular hits, his novelty tracks such as* Intergalactic Laxative* get the reserved Edinburgh crowd clapping along. The story goes that Alice Cooper was recording *Billion Dollar Babies *in the same studio, and he, of course, ended up joining Donovan on the cut.

During the encore he ditches the guitar for a karaoke Mellow Yellow. It’s bit like your uncle at a family knees up, albeit an old uncle you look upon with much joy.

