Disturbed tease end of hiatus

Disturbed could be about to announced the end of their four-year hiatus.

They’ve posted two videos featuring band mascot The Guy clamped to a bed and sleeping, then starting to wake up and break his bonds. They’ve also revealed an updated logo.

It might mean that David Draiman and co are preparing to return to action after bowing out in 2011.

In January frontman Draiman said: “Disturbed will reunite someday” but added, “I have no idea when.”

Guitarist Dan Donegan admitted in 2013 that the hiatus hadn’t been planned, saying: “We never had a long conversation about it. We just collectively, towards the end of the touring cycle, said that maybe we should take a break from it.

“We thought that if everyone goes and does what they choose to do, then when the day comes that we start writing again, hopefully there’s new life injected into us, and we come back stronger.”

The band’s last release was 2010’s Asylum.