Disturbed will be back - Draiman

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has vowed the band will return from hiatus – although he doesn’t know when.

He’s been off the road for most of the year after the birth of his son brought an early end to touring with side-project Device.

He’d been working with that band since Disturbed wound down in 2011, following the release of fifth album Asylum.

Now Draiman says via Twitter: “Disturbed will reunite… some day. I have no idea when. No clue on Device either. Ooh wa ah ah ah.”

He adds a new year message to fans: “Be good to one another. Let’s make 2015 a year to remember – hopefully for a good reason, for a change!”