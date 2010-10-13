Disturbed: Asylum

Long past the nu-metal trappings of yore, Disturbed’s fifth

Here we have madness, death, betrayal, grief, war and global warming all spewed forth to a churning, battering riff-fest that is impressive in its focus and ferocity. Despite the odd glimmer of hope here and there, a happy and feelgood slice of singalong metal this ain’t. All of which would be fine in a downbeat and, ahem, mature kind of way were it not for the distinct lack of truly memorable tunes.

When the hidden cover of U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For assaults your ears the stark contrast in songwriting quality makes you breath a mental sigh of relief – even if you can’t stand Bono and his pals.