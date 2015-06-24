Ronnie Radke quits Twitter after row with blogger

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has quit Twitter over “negativity” and the “disgustingness” of comments aimed at him.

The singer was involved in a spat with blogger Onision, who uploaded a video to YouTube called Why Do People Hate Falling In Reverse (+ Ronnie Radke).

Radke’s last tweet reads: “I’m signing off Twitter. Sick of your negativity, sick of your utter disgustingness, goodbye.”

Earlier this month, Radke launched legal action against a woman who claimed he was involved in a group sexual assault. The 25-year-old resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, alleged via Facebook that Radke and some of his entourage had attacked her, leading to a number of physical injuries.

Radke denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles. He admitted having had a previous “casual intimate relationship” with the woman. He’s claiming financial compensation for damage caused to his “property, trade, profession and occupation.”

Falling In Reverse will play a number of gigs this summer. The band issued third album Just Like You earlier this year.

Aug 28: Curitiba Music Hall, Brazil

Aug 29: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil

Aug 30: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil

Sep 01: Buenos Aires Palermo Club, Argentina

Sep 03: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Sep 05: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico

Sep 06: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Sep 26: Janesville WJJO Sonic Boom, WI