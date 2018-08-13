Disturbed are teasing a Thursday announcement

Disturbed have posted an image on Instagram suggesting an announcement from the band will be made later this week.

The picture simply shows a date pointing to this coming Thursday (August 16) and fans are speculating whether it’ll be a new single or possible album announcement.

In May this year, Disturbed confirmed they’d finished tracking the follow-up to 2015’s Immortalized, with bassist John Moyer uploaded a post to his Instagram account showing him, drummer Mike Wengren, guitarist Dan Donegan and producer Kevin Churko.

The accompanying caption read: “Celebratory dinner! New Disturbed album tracking done. Missing David Draiman.”

Disturbed previously released a short video from The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they’ve been working.

In the clip, frontman Draiman said: “Every time we put out a piece of art, it continues to define who we are. What could possibly be more important than that and require more of your focus and your time and your energy?

“This is war. You fight for the strength of your creation, you fight to make the greatest thing you possibly can – and it’s worth every bit of sweat, it’s worth every tear, so that’s what we live for.”

Watch this space.