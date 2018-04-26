District 97 launch Kickstarter campaign for album no.4

Chicago proggers District 97 have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund their fourth studio album.

The US outfit are looking to raise $13,500 and at the time of writing, are more than half way to their target.

The band explain: “We are setting our basic funding goal as low as we realistically can in order to make our fourth album, but the stretch goals are what we're really shooting for.

“We'd like to take this album around the world and allow us to do as much as possible over the next next year-plus.”

The stretch goals will kick in at $18,000, $22,000, $25,000 and $27,000 – and if successful, will see District 97 release the follow-up to 2015’s In Vaults and tour across the US, the UK and Europe, with all backers from $100 and above receiving a 5.1 surround sound/hi-resolution stereo disc of the record.

A number of incentives for backers are also available, including downloads, signed albums, a mention in the liner notes and a personalised message from the band.

The as-yet-untitled album will also be their first with keyboardist Andrew Lawrence and bassist Tim Seisser who replaced Rob Clearfield and Patrick Mulcahy in the lineup in November 2015.

District 97 will head out on their 10th anniversary tour from tonight (April 26) when they play Reggie's Rock Club in their hometown of Chicago.

District 97 10th anniversary tour

Apr 26: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL

May 01: Valparaiso Duff’s Place, IN

May 02: Wyandotte The Rockery, MI

May 04: Gettysburg RoSFest 2018, PA

May 05: Toronto Hard Luck Bar, ON

May 06: Montreal Petit Campus, QC

May 07: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 08: Dunellen Roxy And Duke’s, NJ

May 09: Arlington The Regent Theatre Women Of Prog Rock, MA

May 10: Havana New Hope, PA

May 11: Delaware The Pat-Cave At Endangered Species Record Store, OH