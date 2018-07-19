Distorted Harmony premiere vide for Room11 with Prog

Israeli prog metallers Distorted Harmony have released a dark and disconcerting new promo video for Room 11 which they are premiering with Prog.

The track is taken from their new album, A Way Out, which is released today.

"Funny how things works out," songwriter and keyboard player Yoav Efron tells Prog. "I composed Room 11 a few years ago and was ready to throw it away. Luckily Yogev wasn’t willing to let me do so, and along with Yoel (Genin - guitar) and Michael (Rose - vocals), they managed to write and arrange it in such a beautiful way. Room 11 is a true DH collaboration."

"Room 11 is a journey to a the darker place and a human state of mind, a fear that haunts you, a time you want to forget," adds guitarist Genin. "With the help of Michael we’ve lit it up with some imagination and created the story and the melody. While adding my part to the song composition together with Yogev, I tried to bring my own influences and style into the already so well rounded and great music Yoav wrote while trying to keep that DH signature sound and vibe."

A Way Out is available now through Distorted Harmony's website.