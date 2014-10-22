Discharge, Fugazi and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

As Green Day get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and John Lydon barracks against the world, the Metal Hammer Show consider’s metal’s dirtier, brattier cousin, punk rock in all its snarling glory with this special show...

Tonight we’ll be pogoing to choice cuts from Discharge’s debut album, as well as killer tunes from The Ruts, Misfits, Black Flag, Killing Joke, The Bronx, Fugazi, The Damned and The Ramones.

And we talk about the baffling news that former Radio 1 DJ, Mike Read recorded a song called UKIP Calypso in support of the political party before seeing sense and pulling it.

This, in turn, got us thinking… What, hands down, is the worst song by an artist you usually admire?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM BST.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.