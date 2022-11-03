Director Tim Burton says "ultimate outcast" Wednesday Addams is an easy character for him to relate to

Tim Burton, the man behind a feast of classic, spooky films such as Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, Edward Scissorhands and more, has discussed how he relates to one of the oddball characters in his most recent project, Wednesday.

The new show ,which focuses on iconic Addams Family character Wednesday, will arrive onto Netflix on November 23, and is set to explore "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy."

Starring as the gloomy goth icon and daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams will be Jenna Ortega, whose character apparently shares a lot in common with director Burton, who similarly considers himself an "outcast".

In conversation with Netflix, Burton explains, “Wednesday, to me, is the classic outsider. And what was fun about that is she’s in a school for outsiders. She’s an outcast in a school for outcasts. That was a great thing.

"Mostly all of the characters are weird outcasts, so it was fun to balance that, as Wednesday is the ultimate outcast in that way. It’s easy for me to relate to, and it’s quite cathartic to keep working on those themes, because that’s how I feel.”

While speaking of another similarity between himself and the character, Burton goes on to say how he has always had an interest in "death and the macabre".

"I felt very close to her, because when I was a child, I used to play in a cemetery near my house, and loved horror movies, and felt like Wednesday in a certain way,” he says. “And that’s just part of who she is, and it’s part of the Addams Family world, too. That, again, is something that I felt very close to.”

Also starring in Wednesday will be Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more. Watch the trailer below: