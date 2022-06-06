Watch the first teaser for Tim Burton's new Addams Family series, Wednesday

Netflix have revealed the first clip of Jenna Ortega as the brand new Wednesday Addams. Ortega's take on the character, arguably made most famous by Christina Ricci in the 90s Addams Family film adaptations, will star in Wednesday, a brand new series directed by none other than Tim Burton, releasing later this year.

"From the imagination of Tim Burton comes Wednesday," say Netflix in the official press release, "a twisted new series coming soon to Netflix. Wednesday - starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more - is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap."

The Addams Family were first introduced in a series of cartoons penned by illustrator Charles Addams, making their debut appearances in US newspaper The New Yorker in 1938. Over the following 80+ years they've appeared in numerous adaptations including the aforementioned films, plus various animated series, video games and toys.

The Tim Burton series will follow eldest Addams child Wednesday as she pursues her "attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.”

While the 90s films remain the most beloved interpretation of the Addams Family characters for many, this new Netflix version is by no means the only recent adaptation of the series, with Chloë Grace Moretz voicing the Wednesday character in the 2019 Addams Family animated movie.

Watch the teaser trailer for Wednesday below