Dio tribute leads metal Grammy nominations

Ronnie James Dio tribute album This Is Your Life leads the nominations in the Best Metal Performance category at the next Grammy Awards.

Anthrax’s version of Black Sabbath’s Neon Knights and Tenacious D’s take on Dio’s The Last in Line will compete for the honour against Slipknot’s The Negative One, Motorhead’s Heartbreaker and Mastodon’s High Road.

The 57th annual ceremony takes place on February 8 in LA. The period of eligibility for this year’s awards cover tracks released between October 1, 2013, and September 30, 2014.

Dio’s widow Wendy tweeted: “Thanks to The Grammys for nominating songs from Anthrax and Tenacious D from This Is Your Life. Ronnie James Dio for a Grammy Award!”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian said: “Grammy nom for Neon Knights – that’s three years in a row for Anthrax. Thank you!”

Motorhead said: “Today’s been a pretty great day! Thanks to The Grammys for nominating Heartbreaker.”

This Is Your Life features covers of Dio’s work by a variety of artists, including Metallica, the Scorpions, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Corey Taylor, Halestorm and others. Proceeds benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, set up after the iconic singer died of stomach cancer in 2010. Wendy last week revealed plans to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his passing with a three-day event in LA next May.

Best Metal Performance nominees

Neon Knights – Anthrax

From Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life (Rhino)

High Road – Mastodon

From Once More ‘Round The Sun (Reprise)

Heartbreaker – Motorhead

From Aftershock (UDR)

The Negative One – Slipknot

From .5:The Grey Chapter (Roadrunner Records)

The Last In Line – Tenacious D

From Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life (Rhino)