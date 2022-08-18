Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary to screen in cinemas in September/October

Official Ronnie James Dio doc to screen in cinemas worldwide for two days only: ticketing details here

Ronnie James Dio and an official poster for his documentary
(Image credit: Mark Weiss/Getty Images | BMG)

DIO: Dreamers Never Die, the career-spanning documentary on the life and times of Ronnie James Dio will be screened in cinemas worldwide on September 28 and October 2.

Executive produced by Dio’s widow and longtime manager, Wendy Dio, and fully authorised by the artist’s estate, the film delves deep into the singer’s incredible rise from a ‘50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band.

The film incorporates never-before-seen footage and personal photos, as well as offering intimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, among them Wendy Dio, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice, Glenn Hughes, Lita Ford, Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach and Jack Black 
 
The cinema screenings will also include outtakes from the film.

Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and BMG, tickets for DIO: Dreamers Never Die go on sale on August 24 at 3pm UK time, and can be obtained from the film's website.

"We are excited to be partnering with BMG and Wendy Dio to present DIO: Dreamers Never Die in cinemas worldwide,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “Ronnie James Dio has and continues to influence the heavy metal movement. This cinema event will take fans on a big screen journey into the creative and personal life of this notable frontman.”

Watch a clip from the Hear N' Aid sessions for Stars below:

