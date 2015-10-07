Dillinger albums set for vinyl reissue

Relapse Records and Party Smasher Inc have announced they’ll release the first three Dillinger Escape Plan albums on vinyl next month.

Calculating Infinity (1999), Miss Machine (2004) and Ire Works (2007) will be launched on November 27 in a variety of colours – and all three can now be pre-ordered. All pressings come with additional digital download codes.

The releases have been planned to coincide with Relapse Records’ 25th anniversary celebrations and can also be streamed. Hear them below.

Dillinger guitarist Ben Weinman, who set up Party Smasher Inc so musicians, illustrators, photographers and designers could share ideas, recently revealed the band were six songs into their sixth album.

They’ll play the Revolution Fest in Austin, Texas on October 24.