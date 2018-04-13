DeWolff launch 'beautiful yet horrifying' Big Talk video

Dutch rockers DeWolff have released a video for Big Talk, the opening track of their upcoming album Thrust, which is released on May 4. It's another politically-charged track from the band following the release of the Trump-tackling Deceit And Woo in February.

“Every second you live there is a fork in the river where you can just follow the stream, do what other people expect you to do, think what other people tell you to think... or you can take control and live the best life you can live," say the band. "For yourself, for other people, for the world. Don’t let anger control you and don’t let lies corrupt the kindness and innocence with which we’re all born. Don’t let the Big Talk kill ya, like the guy in the video."

"We came up with the idea of a man who swallows everything that's being put in front of him," they continue. "Director / DOP Christiaan Kanis took our idea to the next level and using a RED camera (Stranger Things was shot with this camera) he created an intense and beautiful yet horrifying cinematic experience. The actor you see is our friend Mitch Rivers, an amazing songwriter and musician himself. The result is definitely the most incredible music video we've ever released.”

The band will be playing an album launch at the Black Heart in London on May 12, with support from rising stars The Dust Coda.

"After putting blood, sweat and tears and our hardest and best work ever in making our new album Thrust, we are freaking excited to come over to the UK and present it live in London! " say the band. "We played a couple of times in London before already, but are really looking forward to this one. And it's gonna be a special one, so join us on this great night together with The Dust Coda.”

Thrust is available to pre-order now.