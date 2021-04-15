De’Wayne shares in-your-face video for the infectious Walking To Work

Houston Texas rapper / alt. rocker De’Wayne has shared the energetic video for his third single of 2021, the infectious Walking To Work.

Speaking of the idea behind the song, De’Wayne says ,“I used to walk to and from work 4 miles each way and dream about getting the chance to have people hear my music. Not a day goes by where I don't think about that.”

Walking to Work is the follow-up to the Texan’s March single Perfume, which saw him collaborate with Awsten Knight from Waterparks. Speaking recently to altpress.com for their ‘100 Artists You Need To Know’ feature, the Texan stated that the message he’s seeking to convey to fans is, “just that they can be themselves.”

“I come from a religious family,” he revealed. “They’re like, ‘Why are you shaking your ass and got your abs out, performing in front of these kids?’ But after a while, they started to understand it, and it was because I took the values that they were giving, but I was doing my own thing. And that’s what I want people to understand. It’s our life to live. You have to do what you want. You’ll be happy at the end of the day. I know it’s a simple message, but it’s a very important one.”