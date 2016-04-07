Devin Townsend to release autobiography

Devin Townsend will publish his autobiography Only Half There in August, complete with an album of new recordings.

The book covers his career from working with Steve Vai to forming Strapping Young Lad, creating the Devin Townsend Project and founding latest outfit Casualties Of Cool.

A Classic version will be available alongside a Signature box set, including demo cassette and cartoon prints.

Townsend says: “I thought writing a book was going to be easy – it wasn’t.

“Writing about growing up, music, the creative process and the connection between personal development and career made me think about a lot of other stuff too.

“Like the positive and negative experiences of making different albums, and how each one affected me mentally, physically and emotionally. It’s all here, though.”

Only Half There will be published by Rocket 88. Those who pre-order by the end of April can have their name included in a roll of honour inside the book.

In January, Townsend confirmed he was working on a Devin Townsend Project album with the aim of releasing it in September.