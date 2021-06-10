Destroy Boys share gritty new track Drink

North Californian punk trio Destroy Boys have shared the feisty and frightfully catchy new single, Drink.

Produced by Will Yip (Code Orange, The Menzingers, Quicksand), Drink is the second single under Hopeless Records, following Muzzle, released earlier this year.

An ode to the pleasures and downfalls of mind-altering substances, this new single is the sweat-soaked soundtrack for the morning-after. With biting vocals that feel defiant yet simultaneously nonchalant, Drink is an effortlessly cool punk anthem that examines harmful patterns and coping mechanisms passed down through generations.

Destroy Boys will also be joining the likes of All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine, Movements and Grayscale, on the Sad Summer Festival Tour 2021.

Listen to Drink below:

(Image credit: Destroy Boys)

Aug 6: Sacramento Heart Health Park, CA

Aug 7: Anaheim City National Grove Outdoors, CA

Aug 20: Orlando The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL

Aug 21: Atlanta The Masquerade Outdoors, GA

Aug 27: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Aug 28: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Aug 31: Columbus EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor, OH

Sep 3: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Sep 4: Worcester The Palladium (Outdoors), MA

Sep 5: Philadelphia Skyline Stage @ The Mann, PA

Sep 7: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Sep 10: Milwaukee The Rave / Eagles Ballroom, WI

Sep 11: Pontiac Crofoot Festival Grounds, MI