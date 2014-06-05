Delain make drummer change

Delain are to replace drummer Sander Zoer as a result of what they describe as "major recent changes impacting his personal life."

But they say he’ll remain part of the organisation in a different role, adding: “Our friendship will continue off stage.”

Zoer will remain behind the kit for their summer festival season, and play a farewell show in his home town of Groningen, Netherlands, in October.

He says joining Delain eight years ago was “the best choice I ever made” but continues: “Now the time has come to take some steps back. I need more time for my other activities – projects, jobs and families. However, I will not completely disappear – you might see me at some venues or festivals from time to time.”

The Dutch outfit’s new sticksman is Ruben Israel, who played with them during last year’s US tour with Kamelot. They say: “We’re confident he will do an absolutely fantastic job, and warmly welcome him to the Delain family.”

Israel reports: “I enjoyed every minute of the tour, the music and the fans. Needless to say, when the question came I didn’t have to think twice about stepping in officially. I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

Delain released fourth album The Human Contradiction in April.