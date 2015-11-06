Delain-led supergroup preview The Deviant Hearts

Symphonic supergroup Phantasma have released an audio stream showcasing all 12 tracks from their upcoming debut album The Deviant Hearts.

The band is fronted by Delain singer Charlotte Wessels and also features Serenity’s Georg Neuhauser and Everon’s Oliver Philipps.

The album is set for release on November 20 via Napalm Records and is based on Wessels’ novella of the same name.

Philipps says: “I believe songwriting is a very simple task in general. As long as you’re free to just follow your inspiration, it all comes automatically, in a way to my perception songs kind of write themselves.

“For a project like this album, where there is no pressure and no expectations at all, songwriting should be a very simple and joyful process, because you just go with the flow and make the music that comes naturally.”

The album is available for pre-order and comes with bonus discs featuring The Deviant Hearts audiobook, read by Wessels.

The Deviant Hearts tracklist