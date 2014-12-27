Deicide planning 12th album

Deicide have confirmed plans for album number 12 – and they expect to spend much of the next year focused on the project.

The band recently wrapped up a European tour in support of their 2013 release, In The Minds Of Evil, a trek which saw frontman Glen Benton asking crowds to calm down and enjoy the show instead of taking out their aggression on fellow fans.

Drummer Steve Asheim tells Capital Chaos TV: “We got picked up for another record, so we’re going to start working on some new stuff. We’ve got a couple of songs kind of framed out already.”

“We’re going to be busy all through next year; the next couple of years, it looks like – a record and some more shows.”

Co-founder Asheim says of Deicide’s longevity: “It’s weird when you hear kids talk about the band: ‘We listened to you in high school.’ It’s like we’ve been an ever-lasting presence in high schools for twenty years now.”

He draws a comparison with Black Sabbath: “Not in a selling sense, but in a how-people-think-about-your-band sense. We have 50-year-old fans and we still have 15-year-old fans that roll up. It’s a wild thing to have happen.”