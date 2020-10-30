Deftones’ White Pony remix album, Black Stallion, is finally coming in December

Earlier this month we saw Linkin Park in nostalgic mood as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their phenomenally successful debut album Hybrid Theory. Now their old pals Deftones are celebrating a 20th anniversary of their own, for their masterful third album, White Pony.

Deftones fans have been aware of the existence of remix album Black Stallion for months, and the Sacramento quintet have now finally unveiled full details of the collection, including its release date – December 11, via Warners – and its track listing, as below.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, DJ Shadow, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Squarepusher are among the artists giving these classic songs radical reworkings.

Inspired by the sound-collage aesthetic of fellow Sacramento-area native DJ Shadow, Deftones initially wanted him to remix the entirety of White Pony. Though that plan never came to fruition then, 20 years later, Shadow became a lynchpin of the curated collaboration roster.

The first single from the album, Purity Ring’s take on Knife Prty , is out now.

Deftones’ Black Stallion track listing:

1. Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)

2. Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)

3. Elite (Blanck Mass remix)

4. Rx Queen (Salva remix)

5. Street Carp (Phantogram remix)

6. Teenager (Robert Smith remix)

7. Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)

8. Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)

9. Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)

10. Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)

11. Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)