Deftones want to “start making noise together” soon

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno says he and his band mates have been talking about writing new music.

They released their eighth studio album Gore just last year – but Moreno reports that he’s keen to “start making noise together” with guitarist Stephen Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, keyboardist Frank Delgado and bassist Sergio Vega as soon as possible.

He tells NME: “We know each other oh so well and for so many years that it’s comforting. We grew up in the same neighbourhood, spending every day in the garage together, at school, after school.

“Then, 10, 15, 20 years later, we’re all grown adults with children living in different cities – so when we go back on tour it’s like we get to go back to clubhouse.

“When we make records, we don’t really talk about what we’re trying to do or what our ideas are for it – we kind of just go in and make music. That’s what keeps it fresh for us.”

Moreno adds: “We don’t try to box ourselves in to these pre-conceived ideas, but we have talked about getting together sooner rather than later to start making noise together – just out of pure excitement of creating music.”

Deftones recently wrapped up live dates in the UK and Ireland and will head out on the road again in the coming weeks across North America.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jun 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 10: Sterling HeightsMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre, IL

Jun 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 13: Wantagh Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 14: National Harbor MGM, MD

Jun16: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 17: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Jun 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 20: Charlotte Metro Credit Union, NC

Jun 22: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union, FL

Jun 23: Miami Bayfront Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Austin 360, TX

Jun 30: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 03: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 04: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheatre, OR

Jul 06: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 07: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 08: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Jul 09: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

