Watch Deftones' Chino Moreno excitedly live out his fan boy dreams by fronting Smashing Pumpkins

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has long expressed his love and admiration for The Smashing Pumpkins - Deftones used to have a poster of the band on the walls of their Sacramento rehearsal room - so being invited to join the band onstage in Portland, Oregon was something of a dream come true for the 51-year-old singer.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently supporting Green Day on the Californian punk band's Saviors tour, which rolled into Portland's Providence Park last night, September 25.

Towards the end of the Pumpkins set, which leaned heavily on their classic '90s albums Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and featured just one song from current record Aghori Mhori Mei, Moreno popped up to front the band for a fierce reading of Jellybelly, from Mellon Collie, haring to and fro across the stage with obvious excitement, "as happy as a kid on Christmas morning unwrapping his super nintendo", as one commentator on YouTube notes.

Watch the footage below:

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS BRING OUT CHINO MOREO FROM DEFTONES LIVE IN PORTLAND OREGON GREEN DAY TOUR - YouTube Watch On

A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins) A photo posted by on

The Smashing Pumpkins 'proper' frontman Billy Corgan recently revealed that his band's new album, released last month, is a conscious throw-back to their much-loved first three record.

"In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, 'you can’t go home again'," Corgan explained. “Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory."

The band's North American tour will continue at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas tomorrow, September 27.