Deftones And More Confirm Sonisphere 2014

Deftones will play their only UK show of 2014 at Sonisphere!

The Sacramento legends will be coming to Knebworth this July, and are joined by fellow new additions Frank Turner, Reel Big Fish, Protest The Hero, Alestorm, Truckfighters, Kerbdog, Max Raptor, Only Crime, Blitz Kids, Itch and Hounds!

Not bad, right?! Those bands all join headliners The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica, plus the likes of Limp Bizkit, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Anthrax, Mastodon and many more.

Sonisphere 2014 takes place July 4-6 at Knebworth Park. Tickets are available now from www.sonisphere.co.uk, with a £50 deposit scheme now up and running.