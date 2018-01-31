"Definitive" Can Book Out In May

All Gates Open, a two-part book charting the story of German band Can, will be released through Faber & Faber on May 5.

Former The Wire editor Rob Young presents a full biography of the krautrock legends in book one, All Gates Open, drawing on unique interviews with all the founding members of Can, their vocalists, friends and music industry associates. He looks at the band’s music and live performance over four decades that made Can one of the most unique and unclassifiable bands of the progressive movement.

In the second book, Can Kiosk, keyboard player Irmin Schmidt helps present an oral history of the band, using interviews he conducted with those inspired by Can’s music such as Geoff Barrow, Bobbie Gillespie, Daniel Miller and the late Mark E. Smith, as well as using extracts from Schmidt’s notebooks and diaries.

All Gates Open will be released in hardback edition, priced £25 is available now to pre-order. A special limited edition, priced £250, will be available to pre-order from Thursday 5 April. Both are available from Faber & Faber’s website.