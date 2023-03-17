Def Leppard's Rick Allen violently attacked while on tour in Florida

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has been attacked while on tour in Florida. The incident took place after the band had played at the most recent of their Stadium Tour shows with Mötley Crüe, at Hard Rock Live, in Hollywood, FL. A 19-year-old man was later arrested.

According to the police report, Allen was smoking a cigarette in the valet section of the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale when the defendant ran at him at full spreed, knocking the drummer backwards, where he hit his head on the ground and sustained an injury.

The report goes on to say that a second victim came to assist Allen, but the attacker knocked her to the ground then continued to batter her. The second victim attempted to escape into the hotel, but was dragged back by the hair by the attacker, who then fled the scene.

The police report concludes: "The defendant is ultimately placed into custody by officers a short distance away after he was located by the Conrad hotel staff damaging numerous vehicles in the parking garage. FL.PD Violent Crimes Detectives subsequently met with victim, who provided a sworn recorded statement and expressed his desire for prosecution."

Footage from local news channel WSVN shows the alleged attacker, Max Edward Hartle, being questioned by reporters after being released on bail. Hartle, who failed to respond to the query, "Are you a Def Leppard fan?" has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and one of abusing a disabled adult.

Motley Crue's Stadium Tour with Def Leppard makes its way to Europe in May, before heading back to the US in August. Full dates below.

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour 2023

May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, Germany

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland

Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK



Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

