Def Lep's Campbell bought wig - then binned it

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has recalled how he bought an expensive wig to wear during his cancer treatment – but took it off after 14 minutes.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013 and went through a programme of treatment which initially proved unsuccessful. He recently reported he was confident but cautious after stem-cell treatment.

Campbell tells the Calgary Herald: “When you have long hair your whole life and you’re a rock guitar player, it becomes so much a part of your identity – you’re afraid to let go of it.”

He describes the wig as “very expensive and very convincing” and continues: “I would have genuinely not cut my hair. Then, all of a sudden, that power’s taken away from you. Your hair’s going anyway. And you learn it’s not important.”

He adds: “There’s many things you learn from cancer. So many things in life aren’t as important as you thought they were. It rearranges your priorities and gives you a lot of focus.

“So I have a grown-up haircut and I’m enjoying it. I’m kind of thankful I have it, to be honest.”

Def Leppard recently completed work on their self-titled 11th album, expected later this year. Campbell recently confirmed it’s the first time every member of the band has recorded lead vocals. They tour the UK and Ireland with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders in December:

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena