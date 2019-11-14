Def Leppard say emotional goodbye to tour manager

Def Leppard have released their latest vlog to YouTube, which shows an emotional goodbye to tour manager Jimmy Eyers who has just retired.

In the tour video, bassist Rick Savage said the final show of the year was “tinged with more than a hint of sadness for all of us.”

He added: “We’re going to miss him so much. He wrote the book on how to be a tour manager – he was there when it all started.”

Along with his work with Def Leppard, Eyers also worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Whitesnake.

The video was captured before, during and after the band’s last show of the year at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Sacramento at Fire Mountain.

Guitarist Phil Collen, who revealed he had been sick since the previous show in Las Vegas, reflected: “Great year, great way to top it off and stop it. We’re definitely on a roll, I think we’re getting the hang of it and next year’s going to be even more bonkers.”

The footage also shows the group rehearsing onstage before the gig, as well as the band’s drummer, Rick Allen, celebrating his 56th birthday backstage with the rest of the band.

Last month, frontman Joe Elliott let the cat out the bag that Def Leppard were planning on releasing a live album recorded in Oxford in 1980 when the band were on the road in support of their On Through The Night album.

Elliott’s side-project Down ’N’ Outz recently released their new album This Is How We Roll. He’s joined in the lineup by Quireboys' Paul Guerin, Guy Griffin and Keith Weir, plus Share Ross and Phil Martin.

