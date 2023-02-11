Def Leppard offer fans unique insight into latest album Diamond Star Halos

Def Leppard are inviting fans to join a broadcast event featuring new interviews and a track-by-track deep dive into their acclaimed latest album Diamond Star Halos.
The event takes place on Saturday, February 25 at 9pm GMT (4pm EST, 1pm PST) on the band's Def Leppard Vault website. Tickets cost $10 and will give fans access to the streamed premiere, as well as a 24-hour replay pass.
The band say: "Please join us for this worldwide broadcast premiere event, featuring brand new interviews with Joe, Phil, Sav, Rick, and Viv revealing behind the scenes stories from the making of Diamond Star Halos, as well as answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Leppard Vault."
Diamond Star Halos is Def Leppard's 12th album and was released in May of last year. It was voted the best album of 2022 in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writers poll.
It was described in Classic Rock's review as "comfortably the best album by this line-up" and the band's best in 30 years.
Def Leppard are currently on a co-headlining tour with Motley Crue, featuring support from Alice Cooper.
Def Leppard and Motley Crue 2023 tour
Feb 10: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US
Feb 11: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US
Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX
Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX
Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL
Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER
Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI
Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA
Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA
Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA
May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK
May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER
May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER
May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN
May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, POL
Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE
Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER
Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE
Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN
Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR
Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL
Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA
Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR
Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA
Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI
Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK
Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland
Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY
Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH
Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND
Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK
Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX