Def Leppard offer fans unique insight into latest album Diamond Star Halos

Def Leppard are inviting fans to join a broadcast event featuring new interviews and a track-by-track deep dive into their acclaimed latest album Diamond Star Halos.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 25 at 9pm GMT (4pm EST, 1pm PST) on the band's Def Leppard Vault website. Tickets cost $10 and will give fans access to the streamed premiere, as well as a 24-hour replay pass.

The band say: "Please join us for this worldwide broadcast premiere event, featuring brand new interviews with Joe, Phil, Sav, Rick, and Viv revealing behind the scenes stories from the making of Diamond Star Halos, as well as answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Leppard Vault."

Diamond Star Halos is Def Leppard's 12th album and was released in May of last year. It was voted the best album of 2022 in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writers poll.

It was described in Classic Rock's review as "comfortably the best album by this line-up" and the band's best in 30 years.

Def Leppard are currently on a co-headlining tour with Motley Crue, featuring support from Alice Cooper.

See more

Def Leppard and Motley Crue 2023 tour

Feb 10: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 11: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, US

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, MEX

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, MEX

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, COL

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, PER



Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, CHI

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, BRA

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, BRA

Mar 11: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, BRA



May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX