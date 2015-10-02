Def Leppard launch Let's Go video

Def Leppard have released a lyric video for Let’s Go. It’s taken from the band’s forthcoming self-titled album, which is available as a Classic Rock fanpack, and is the follow-up to 2008’s Songs from the Sparkle Lounge. The album is released on October 30.

Guitarist Phil Collen talked to Classic Rock about the song. ”When we started recording, the guitars were a little lightweight,” he said. “We decided they needed to be way more aggressive and nasty. So that was the second coat of paint, if you like – we replaced some of the stuff we’d done earlier and just made it way more violent and aggressive.

“And then we did that on the vocals. We went overboard. We thought ‘we’re gonna do what Queen do’; we always said the blueprint was going to be Queen and AC/DC, a cross between the two. I did the riffs pretty much how I did Pour Some Sugar On Me. It had a danger of sounding a bit boyband-y, which is why we brought that edge back.”

Def Leppard is released on October 30, and can be pre-ordered now. The band are currently on tour in the US, and return to the UK to play with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders in December (see below).

UK Tour Dates

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Def Leppard announce Classic Rock album Fanpack