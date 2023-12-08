Def Leppard and Journey announce 2024 co-headline US tour

Next summer, Def Leppard and Journey will hit the road for a co-headline tour.

The pair of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will make stops in 23 cities, starting with a performance in St. Louis on July 6, followed by shows in Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Philadelphia, Hershey, Pittsburgh and more. The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 will come to an end in Denver on September 8.

Joining the bands on the lengthy run will be Heart, Cheap Trick and The Steve Miller Band, who will perform as special guests on select dates.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will become available exclusively to members of Def Leppard’s fan club and the Rock Brigade Concert Club from December 12 at 10AM CST on the club’s official website.

Non-members can also access pre-sale tickets by registering through the tour’s official website, available from December 12 at 10AM CST.

The general ticket sale will kick off on December 15. Check out the full tour schedule below:

Jul 06: Saint Louis Busch Stadium, MO^

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL^

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA*

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL*

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park, MI*

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA*

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA*

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH+

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA+

Aug 07: New York Citi Field, NY*

Aug 12: Arlington Global Life Field, TX*

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX*

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX*

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN*

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*

Aug 25: Inglewood Sofi Stadium*, CA

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA*

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA*

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA^

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

+with Heart