Def Leppard dominate worldwide charts as music hits digital platforms

Def Leppard are back in the charts in a big way since making their entire back catalogue available via streaming services for the first time.

Last month, the Sheffield rockers introduced their collection of recorded material on to sites including Spotify and Apple Music – and in doing so, have made a huge impact globally.

Their albums have charted in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at no.3 in the US and no.5 in the UK.

Hysteria is also sitting at the no.1 spot on the US catalogue albums chart, marking the second time it’s reached the top spot. It previously hit no.1 last year when the deluxe edition launched.

Classic 1983 album Pyromania also achieved its highest ever chart position, while 1995’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits 1980-1995 enjoyed its highest entry since topping the catalogue chart in August 2002.

Def Leppard will tour across North America with Journey on a mammoth 58-date run later this year, which will be followed by a UK and Ireland Hysteria tour.

For a full list of dates and how to buy tickets for all of the shows on both sides of the Atlantic, visit our Def Leppard information hub.

