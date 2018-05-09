Is your local giving away a free Iron Maiden badge?

Iron Maiden’s Trooper beer today celebrates its 5th birthday.

And, to mark the anniversary, the band have teamed up with more than 80 pubs across the UK who will give fans a free Iron Maiden badge if they raise a glass and toast the brew’s success.

More than 20 million pints of Trooper have been poured since the collaboration between the rock legends and Stockport-based Robinsons Brewery was introduced in 2013.

Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says: “I’m incredibly proud of the success that Trooper has had, and long may it continue.

“To sell over 20 million pints in five years is something that we couldn’t have imagined when we started out with just the simple plan to make a great session ale that didn’t compromise on flavour, and the quality of the end product speaks for itself.

“It has been great fun to work with Robinsons on Trooper and the various limited editions that we have created, each of which have been unique in their own way – and it’s exciting to see the reaction that our latest beer, Light Brigade has had, too.

“I’m delighted that our fans and beer lovers worldwide have enjoyed them so much, and who knows what we will come up with next. Cheers!”

Robinsons Brewery managing director of their beer division Oliver Robinson adds: “The fact that Trooper is celebrating its 5th birthday shows that it isn’t just a ‘flash in the pan.’ Together with Bruce and Iron Maiden we have created a globally renowned beer, which continues to venture into new countries – 57 and counting – and allows us to experiment with Trooper limited edition beers.

“It’s a project that continues to excite everyone at the brewery and I look forward to seeing what Bruce and head brewer Martyn Weeks are planning for the future!”

Those purchasing the beer online today (May 9) can enjoy a special 24-hour offer with a free Trooper bundle which includes a bottle cap badge, a Trooper pin badge, a 3D plastic pump clip, a Trooper sticker and a bottle opener lanyard.

Find a full list of the UK pubs participating in the Trooper badge giveaway here.

Iron Maiden will head out on The Legacy Of The Beast tour later this month.