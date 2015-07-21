Def Lep’s Campbell slams ‘clown’ Trump

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has spoken out about rumours that the band will be introduced at an upcoming show by US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

He says he has no time for the American billionaire businessman and hopes news that Trump will take to the stage at the Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, on August 15 to welcome the band are false.

Campbell says: “I really hope that there’s no truth to this rumour. Def Leppard have never been a political band, and if we were, I for one wouldn’t be associating my name with this clown.”

It’s not the first time Trump has riled the music world, with Neil Young hitting out at the entrepreneur last month for using his track Rockin’ In The Free World to announce Trump’s intention to run for the White House.

Campbell and his Def Leppard bandmates are currently on tour across the US, despite the guitarist confirming last month that his Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned. They’ll return to the UK in December with Black Star Riders and Whitesnake, and hope to release the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge in October.