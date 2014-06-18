Deep Purple trail live DVD

Deep Purple have launched a preview clip from their upcoming DVD Around The World Live.

It contains their eight-minute performance of classic track Black Night at Birmingham’s NEC.

The package includes three complete live shows plus highlights of a fourth, alongside band interviews and a documentary. Concerts in the UK, India, South Korea and Australia are featured. The discs are accompanied with a 32-page hardback book.

Around The World Live is due for release in October via Eagle Rock, with more details to be confirmed in due course.

Deep Purple: Black Night