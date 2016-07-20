Deep Purple's Ian Gillan on his vinyl reissues

Ian Gillan has recalled the recording sessions for his self-title dband Gillan ahead of the release of a vinyl reissue box set.

Gillan’s The Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 will be released on October 7. The box set from the Deep Purple frontman contains five albums across seven LPs, including 1979’s Mr Universe, 1980’s Glory Road on 2LP with bonus disc For Gillan Fans Only, 1981’s Future Shock, 1981’s Double Trouble on 2LP and 1982’s Magic.

Gillan tells TeamRock: “My abiding memories from that time are the great musicians that came and went, fun times at Kingsway Recorders – my studio in London – fantastic tours and audiences, and wonderful support from Virgin Records. But, most of all, the beginnings of a long relationship with my incredible manager, Phil Banfield.

He adds: “It’s a wonderful thing, vinyl. Best held in two hands and treated with respect, as you place it carefully upon the turntable. You just bought something significant, not easily disposable.

“Read the lyrics and enjoy the artwork, while you are in the groove. No computers involved in the making of this music – enjoy.”

Gillan Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 tracklist

Trouble tracklist

Side A

I’ll Rip Your Spine Out Restless Men Of War Sunbeam

Side B

Nightmare Hadely Bop Bop Life Goes On Born To Kill

Side C

No Laughing In Heaven No Easy Way Trouble

Side D

Mutually Assured Destruction If You Believe Me New Orleans

Future Shock tracklist

Side A

Future Shock Night Ride Out Of Phoenix The Ballad Of The Lucitania Express No Laughing In Heaven Sacre Bleu

Side B

New Orleans Bite The Bullet If I Sing Softly Don’t Want The Truth For Your Dreams

Glory Road tracklist

Side A

Unchain Your Brain Are You Sure Time And Time Again No Easy Way Sleeping On The Job

Side B

On The Rocks If You Believe Me Running White Face City Boy Nervous

Side C

Higher And Higher Your Mother Was Right Redwatch Abbey Of Thelema Trying To Get To You

Side D

Come Tomorrow Dragon’s Tongue Post Fade Brain Damage Egg Timer Harry Lime Theme

Magic tracklist

Side A

What’s The Matter Bluesy Blue Sea Caught In The Trap Long Gone Driving Me Wild

Side B

Demon Driver Living A Lie You’re So Right Living For The City Demon Drive Reprise

Mr Universe tracklist

Side A

Second Sight Secret Of The Dance She Tears Me Down Roller Mr. Universe

Side B

Vengeance Puget Sound Dead Of Night Message In A Bottle Fighting Man

