Deep Purple's Ian Gillan on his vinyl reissues

Ian Gillan has recalled the recording sessions for his self-title dband Gillan ahead of the release of a vinyl reissue box set.
Gillan’s The Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 will be released on October 7. The box set from the Deep Purple frontman contains five albums across seven LPs, including 1979’s Mr Universe, 1980’s Glory Road on 2LP with bonus disc For Gillan Fans Only, 1981’s Future Shock, 1981’s Double Trouble on 2LP and 1982’s Magic.
Gillan tells TeamRock: “My abiding memories from that time are the great musicians that came and went, fun times at Kingsway Recorders – my studio in London – fantastic tours and audiences, and wonderful support from Virgin Records. But, most of all, the beginnings of a long relationship with my incredible manager, Phil Banfield.
He adds: “It’s a wonderful thing, vinyl. Best held in two hands and treated with respect, as you place it carefully upon the turntable. You just bought something significant, not easily disposable.
“Read the lyrics and enjoy the artwork, while you are in the groove. No computers involved in the making of this music – enjoy.”
Gillan’s The Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 can be pre-ordered on Amazon.
- Whitesnake's David Coverdale opens his door to Vintage TV
- Keith Richards: I ain't getting old, I'm evolving
- Queen slam Donald Trump over use of We Are The Champions
- News in brief: The Ghost Inside, The Pretty Reckless, Terror, Wes Borland & more
Gillan Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 tracklist
Trouble tracklist
Side A
- I’ll Rip Your Spine Out
- Restless
- Men Of War
- Sunbeam
Side B
- Nightmare
- Hadely Bop Bop
- Life Goes On
- Born To Kill
Side C
- No Laughing In Heaven
- No Easy Way
- Trouble
Side D
- Mutually Assured Destruction
- If You Believe Me
- New Orleans
Future Shock tracklist
Side A
- Future Shock
- Night Ride Out Of Phoenix
- The Ballad Of The Lucitania Express
- No Laughing In Heaven
- Sacre Bleu
Side B
- New Orleans
- Bite The Bullet
- If I Sing Softly
- Don’t Want The Truth
- For Your Dreams
Glory Road tracklist
Side A
- Unchain Your Brain
- Are You Sure
- Time And Time Again
- No Easy Way
- Sleeping On The Job
Side B
- On The Rocks
- If You Believe Me
- Running White Face City Boy
- Nervous
Side C
- Higher And Higher
- Your Mother Was Right
- Redwatch
- Abbey Of Thelema
- Trying To Get To You
Side D
- Come Tomorrow
- Dragon’s Tongue
- Post Fade Brain Damage
- Egg Timer
- Harry Lime Theme
Magic tracklist
Side A
- What’s The Matter
- Bluesy Blue Sea
- Caught In The Trap
- Long Gone
- Driving Me Wild
Side B
- Demon Driver
- Living A Lie
- You’re So Right
- Living For The City
- Demon Drive Reprise
Mr Universe tracklist
Side A
- Second Sight
- Secret Of The Dance
- She Tears Me Down
- Roller
- Mr. Universe
Side B
- Vengeance
- Puget Sound
- Dead Of Night
- Message In A Bottle
- Fighting Man