Deep Purple Rock Hall show would end in punch-up

Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice reckons a punch-up could ensue if the band are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

The group are on the shortlist of potential inductees into the Rock Hall for 2016, along with Nine Inch Nails, Yes, Cheap Trick, The Cars, Steve Miller, Chicago, Los Lobos, Janet Jackson, NWA, The Smiths, Chaka Khan, Chic, The JBs and the Spinners.

The winners will be announced on December 17 (Thursday), with the ceremony set for New York on April 8, 2016, and Paice says it could open up a can of worms if Purple get the nod.

He tells Classic Rock: “Well, who would they induct? There have been so many members of this band, even if they say it will be core members, who would it be?

“You also have to bear in mind, that if some people are inducted together, it could end in a punch-up. I don’t need to tell anyone certain key members and former members of this band do not get on. Personally, I think they would be better off inducting us individually. That avoids the problem.”

Inductees are asked to perform at the Rock Hall ceremony and that too would cause an issue, claims Paice.

He adds: “As for playing live, again who would be involved? You’d have the same situation as for an induction. This one won’t play with that one – it could be a mess.

“The Hall Of Fame should be embarrassed for not inducting us already. Look at some of the non-entities who’ve got in. I won’t name them, but just have a look at some of those names, and you’ll know who I mean. What have they ever done for rock’n’roll? Nothing. Having these artists in before Deep Purple undermines what it is supposed to represent.”

Paice’s opinion of the Rock Hall matches that of Purple’s frontman Ian Gillan, who branded the organisation “bloody arrogant and rude” in October.

