Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!

Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first covers album, and includes versions of Fleetwood Mac's Oh Well, Little Feat's Dixie Chicken, Cream's White Room, The Yardbirds' Shapes Of Things, and Huey 'Piano' Smith's Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu. Full tracklist below.

The first song to emerge from the Turning To Crime sessions is the band's cover of Love's 1966 hit 7 And 7 Is, a song that's previously been covered by the likes of the Ramones, Alice Cooper, Billy Bragg and Rush (on their 2004 covers EP Feedback - which also included a version of Shapes Of Things).

Last month Deep Purple unveiled the artwork for the new album at turningtocrime.com. It'll be made available via digipack CD, jewelbox CD, and in two double vinyl editions: clear and black.

Deep Purple play a series of European festival shows next summer before embarking on a European tour in November 2022. For dates and tickets, visit the Deep Purple website.

Deep Purple: Turning To Crime tracklist

7 And 7 Is (Originally by Love)

Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu (Huey "Piano" Smith)

Oh Well (Fleetwood Mac)

Jenny Take A Ride! (Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels)

Watching The River Flow (Bob Dylan)

Let The Good Times Roll (Shirley and Lee)

Dixie Chicken (Little Feat)

Shapes Of Things (The Yardbirds)

The Battle Of New Orleans (Johnny Horton)

Lucifer (Bob Seger System)

White Room (Cream)

Caught In The Act (Medley)