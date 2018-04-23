Deep Purple and Judas Priest announce co-headline tour

Deep Purple and Judas Priest have announced a co-headline tour of North America which will take place later this year.

The rock icons will kick-off the live shows with a set at Cincinnati’s Riverbed Music Centre on August 21 and bring the curtain down at the Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, on September 30.

Deep Purple will be playing in support of their 20th studio album InFinite, which was released in 2017, while Priest will be showcasing their hit 18th album Firepower, which launched last month.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (April 24) at 10am local time. The pre-sale will run until 10pm local time on April 26. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (April 27) via LiveNation.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Deep Purple and Judas Priest 2018 North American co-headline tour

Aug 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 25: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, MI

Aug 27: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Aug 29: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 30: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 02: Bethel Woods Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 05: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Sep 06: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 08: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 12: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Sep 14: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 16: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 20: Welch Treasure Island Casino, MN

Sep 21: Council Bluffs Harrah's Council Bluffs, IA

Sep 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 26: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 27: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 30: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA