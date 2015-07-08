Dee Snider goes To Hell And Back

Dee Snider has released his first new track in 20 years as a free download.

The Twisted Sister frontman’s track To Hell And Back is available from his website now.

Snider says: “It represents my first truly original offering since the 90s. When my friend and co-writer Nick Perri presented me with the riff and music bed for this song, I found true inspiration to write for the first time in decades.”

He describes his lyrics as “a bold middle finger to those who whine and complain about the difficulties of life – but have no real clue what difficult is.”

He adds: “As I say in the song, ‘Don’t tell me your sad story. Don’t say your world is black. Just spare me your vainglory. I’ve been to hell and back.’”

The track is set to appear in a project that includes more new material plus some of his Twisted Sister work, helmed by producer Damon Ranger. Snider tells Rolling Stone: “Ranger approached me and said, ‘Hey man, I think we can reintroduce you to a new audience. You’re iconic. You’re the voice of rebellion.’ I’m into trying new, challenging things, so I said, ‘What do you got in mind?’ and we did these tracks.

“He has a grand plan of taking me from active rock to Foo Fighters rock to pop rock to stadium rock.”

Twisted Sister will play a farewell tour next year following the death of drummer AJ Pero while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. They’rre due to play at Barcelona Rock Fest in Spain on July 24 and at the Hinckley Grand Rocktember Festival in Minnesota, USA, on September 12, with Mike Portnoy behind the kit.