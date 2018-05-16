Dee Snider details his solo metal album

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I’m Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love of Metal

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has announced details of his new solo album.

It’s titled For The Love Of Metal and it’s set for release on July 27 via Napalm Records.

The seeds for project were planted after Snider appeared on Jamey Jasta’s podcast, where the Hatebreed vocalist challenged Snider to make “a true metal record.”

Snider says: “This is a record of inspiration – everything about it it inspiration. It starts with the amazing Jamey Jasta being inspired by my music and my voice. He reached out to me and challenged me to make a true metal record – to use my voice and make a really hard record.

“I was then inspired by his passion, his words and his belief in me, and I took that inspiration and rose to the challenge.”

Jasta produced the album, which also features a raft of guests including ex Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore from Toxic Holocaust and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Snider adds: "I hope you love it, enjoy it and appreciate the spirit of it because it’s as genuine as it comes. It wasn’t for money – it wasn’t for anything other than for the love of metal.”

For The Love Of Metal is now available for pre-order from the Napalm Records online store.