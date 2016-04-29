Dee Palmer details limited edition box set

A limited edition box set of reissued Dee Palmer records will be released in June.
The 4CD set A Vintage Case of Dee Palmer is out on June 25 via Gonzo Multimedia. It includes the former Jethro Tull keyboard player’s four albums – Objects Of Fantasy (The Music of Pink Floyd), We Know What We Like (The Music of Genesis), Passing Open Windows (The Music Of Queen) and Symphonic Music Of Yes (The Music of Yes).
The box set is limited to just 100 copies and can be pre-ordered now. In addition, each record will be available as separate reissues.
Objects Of Fantasy sees Palmer joined by a string of guests, including Steve Hackett. Passing Open Windows features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, while Symphonic Music Of Yes includes contirbutions from Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford and others. We Know What We Like sees Palmer joined by Ian Anderson and Hackett.
A Vintage Case Of Dee Palmer tracklist
Disc One - The Music of Genesis
- Guide Vocal - Turn It On Again
- Mad Man Moon
- Entangled
- Medley: Los Jigos/Duke’s Travels/Fountain of Salmacis/The Knife/Unquiet Slumbers/Los Jigos
- Follow You, Follow Me
- I Know What I Like
- Medley: Snowbound/Scenes From A Night’s Dream/Say It’s All Right Joe
- Horizons
- Can-Utility and the Coastliners
- Undertow/Suppers Ready
Disc Two - The Music of Pink Floyd
- Run Like Hell
- Another Brick in the Wall Part 1/The Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
- Goodbye Blue Sky
- Money
- Hey You
- Wish You Were Here
- On The Turning Away
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)
- When the Tigers Broke Free
Disc Three - The Music of Queen
- Prelude - Fanfare/Tie Your Mother Down
- Bicycle Race
- Somebody to Love
- Killer Queen
- Who Wants to Live Forever
- Interlude - Death on Two Legs
- Now I’m Here
- Innuendo
- Love Of My Life
- Keep passing The Open Windows
- We Are The Champions
- Postlude - In Memorium..FM.MP
Disc Four - The Music of Yes
- Roundabout
- Close To The Edge
- Wonderous Stories
- I’ve Seen All Good People
- Mood For A Day
- Owner of a Lonely Heart
- Survival
- Heart of the Sunrise
- Soon
- Starship Trooper