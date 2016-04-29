Dee Palmer details limited edition box set

A limited edition box set of reissued Dee Palmer records will be released in June.

The 4CD set A Vintage Case of Dee Palmer is out on June 25 via Gonzo Multimedia. It includes the former Jethro Tull keyboard player’s four albums – Objects Of Fantasy (The Music of Pink Floyd), We Know What We Like (The Music of Genesis), Passing Open Windows (The Music Of Queen) and Symphonic Music Of Yes (The Music of Yes).

The box set is limited to just 100 copies and can be pre-ordered now. In addition, each record will be available as separate reissues.

Objects Of Fantasy sees Palmer joined by a string of guests, including Steve Hackett. Passing Open Windows features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, while Symphonic Music Of Yes includes contirbutions from Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford and others. We Know What We Like sees Palmer joined by Ian Anderson and Hackett.

A Vintage Case Of Dee Palmer tracklist

Disc One - The Music of Genesis

Guide Vocal - Turn It On Again Mad Man Moon Entangled Medley: Los Jigos/Duke’s Travels/Fountain of Salmacis/The Knife/Unquiet Slumbers/Los Jigos Follow You, Follow Me I Know What I Like Medley: Snowbound/Scenes From A Night’s Dream/Say It’s All Right Joe Horizons Can-Utility and the Coastliners Undertow/Suppers Ready

Disc Two - The Music of Pink Floyd

Run Like Hell Another Brick in the Wall Part 1/The Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall Part 2 Goodbye Blue Sky Money Hey You Wish You Were Here On The Turning Away Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5) When the Tigers Broke Free

Disc Three - The Music of Queen

Prelude - Fanfare/Tie Your Mother Down Bicycle Race Somebody to Love Killer Queen Who Wants to Live Forever Interlude - Death on Two Legs Now I’m Here Innuendo Love Of My Life Keep passing The Open Windows We Are The Champions Postlude - In Memorium..FM.MP

Disc Four - The Music of Yes